Christchurch street evacuated during five-hour police stand-off
- Published
Part of a street had to be evacuated during a five-hour stand-off between a man and police officers in Dorset.
Officers attended a disturbance at an address on Everest Road, Christchurch, at about 07:30 BST on Saturday.
A female with minor injuries had already left the property before officers arrived, police said.
A 37-year-old man was eventually arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and threats to cause damage.
During the operation, the nearby One Stop store was evacuated and closed as a precautionary measure, and several residents were asked to leave the area.
In a statement, Dorset Police said the man remained inside the property during the stand-off and officers "spent a number of hours speaking to the man, with the aim of bringing the matter to a safe conclusion and to ensure he could access the appropriate medical care".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.