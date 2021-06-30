Deadline set for decision on ferry service returning to Weymouth
Councillors at a seaside resort have been given a year to work out if a new passenger ferry service would be viable or not.
Town councillors have been looking at options to bring a ferry service back to Weymouth harbour.
They have until 30 June 2022 to complete work on the idea and make a final decision.
If the ferry is found to be a no-go, the council said it would explore other uses for the ferry terminal site.
Economic growth councillor Tony Ferrari said: "The peninsula is one of the most important locations in Weymouth and we should deliver something truly ambitious and transformative on the site.
"We need to work closely together to achieve the maximum potential, either with or without a ferry service."
Councillors working on the exploration work for the ferry service will provide quarterly updates on progress over the next year.
Mr Ferrari added: "We intend to engage local residents, businesses and developers and have a public conversation about people's aspirations for the site."
Last week, the council said a bid for funding for the peninsula was included in its levelling-up submission for funding from government to help regenerate the area.
Condor Ferries stopped running ferries from the terminal in 2015 when it relocated to Poole following the introduction of its larger high-speed vessels.
The peninsular also previously featured a Jurassic Skyline tower next to the terminal.
The attraction opened in June 2012 ahead of the London Olympics sailing events held in nearby Portland Harbour - it was removed in 2019 amid falling visitor numbers.
