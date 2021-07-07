Man airlifted from Jurassic Coast beach on Portland after cliff fall
A man has been airlifted from a beach on the Jurassic Coast after falling from cliffs.
Coastguard rescue teams and ambulance crews were called to Blacknor Point on Portland, Dorset, on Tuesday afternoon.
Wyke Coastguard Rescue Team said the coastguard helicopter was brought in to fly the man to a nearby heliport due to his injuries and the "remote location".
He was transferred to an ambulance and taken to hospital with a suspected head injury.
