Haven: Police probe sex assaults and abuse at Weymouth holiday park
Police are investigating reports of sexual assaults and anti-social behaviour at a Haven holiday park.
Dorset Police said it received reports of intimidating and abusive behaviour, as well as a number of sexual assaults and a theft, at Haven Littlesea, off Lynch Lane in Weymouth, on Friday.
One caravan owner at neighbouring Haven Weymouth Bay said both sites were "locked down" and facilities closed.
Haven has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.
Dorset Police said officers had helped to disperse those involved at Littlesea, and would be speaking to alleged victims and examining CCTV.
The force added the "third-hand" reports of sexual assaults involved inappropriate touching over clothing.
No arrests have been made.
The caravan owner, who did not want to be named, described "unruly" and "frightening" behaviour, as well as people not wearing facemasks at Littlesea on Friday.
She also said some children were "jumping over the bar - taking crisp and biscuits".
"Security just could not cope with them, so it was decided that for our safety the whole place would be locked down," she added.
"So the shop, cafe bar, live lounge, the swimming pool were all locked down for everybody."
