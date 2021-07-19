Durdle Door beach cleared for hospital airlift
- Published
A beach at a beauty spot on the Jurassic Coast had to be cleared to allow the coastguard helicopter to land for an urgent medical airlift.
Sun-seekers on the packed beach at Durdle Door were moved by coastguard teams, police and Lulworth Rangers shortly after 14:00 BST on Sunday.
Kimmeridge Coastguard said the person was flown to a nearby car park and taken to hospital via ambulance.
The details of their condition is not yet known.
Callout: 18-7-21 Tasked at 14:02pm to assist Lulworth Coastguard Rescue Team and SWAST with a person having a medical...Posted by Kimmeridge Coastguard on Sunday, July 18, 2021
The popular beach saw an influx of visitors over the weekend amid the hot weather.
On Sunday large numbers led to the roads into Lulworth being closed by Dorset Council shortly before 13:00 BST because car parks on the Lulworth Estate were full.
