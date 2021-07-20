Flats plan for Dorset Council office block
A council office complex that has been shut since the start of the pandemic could be turned into flats.
Dorset Council wants to convert South Walks House in Dorchester into 41 flats but keep the adjoining library and learning centre.
The mix of flats would be 20 one-bedroom, 19 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom. Three retail units are also planned for the upper ground floor.
The £9.7m office block was built in 2012 and opened in 2014.
The authority has submitted a prior approval planning application for the project - prior approval is required for some change of use permitted development rights.
People have until 6 August to share their views on the proposals, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Staff who were based at the former West Dorset District Council headquarters are expected to be relocated to County Hall.
Dorset Council has said that it will also continue to have many of its staff working from home, at least part-time.
