BCP Council issues 1,300 parking fines in one weekend
- Published
Traffic wardens fined 1,300 motorists in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole as tourists flocked to the seaside for the hottest weekend of the year.
Cars were spotted on grass verges, pavements and double yellow lines as drivers struggled to find parking spaces close to the beaches.
The penalty notices are £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days.
BCP Council said it also towed 15 vehicles away during Saturday and Sunday - more than the whole of 2020.
Roads became congested around the conurbation's 15-mile coastline as approximately 500,000 people visited the area as temperatures reached 28C (82F).
Council leader Drew Mellor said: "Disappointingly, we were faced with significant numbers of illegal parking.
"We issued a record number of penalty charge notices, and our parking colleagues did a fantastic job, but we recognise that irresponsible parking impacts most on our residents and businesses along our coastline."
He added that the authority had been prepared for the high visitor numbers and praised the "resilient" response of council staff and the emergency services.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.