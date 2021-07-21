Police investigate rape of girl at Bournemouth beach
- Published
A 15-year-old girl has been raped by a teenage boy in the sea off Bournemouth beach, police said.
The incident happened near the Oceanarium at about 15:30 BST on Sunday.
Dorset Police said the girl was pulled into the sea after her ball landed near the boy, who said he was 17 years old.
The force is appealing for anyone who took photos or video in the area, and witnesses who may have seen what happened, to come forward.
Police said the victim was with her friends playing with a ball when it landed in front of the suspect, who told the girl he was travelling to Birmingham.
He then threw it back to one of the group and began talking to the victim, before reportedly pulling her deeper into the sea and raping her.
He is described as possibly of Pakistani descent and with tanned skin, between 5ft (152cm) and 5ft 7in (170cm) tall and with a thin-but-muscular build.
He also had short dark hair, which was pushed back and looked freshly trimmed, and was wearing black or grey swimming shorts.
Det Insp Wayne Seymour said: "I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who recognises the boy from the description given or may have seen him on the beach on Sunday."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.