Two rescued from sailing boat pinned against Sandbanks chain ferry
RNLI lifeboat crews have come to the aid of two people after their sailing boat was pinned against a chain ferry.
The 16ft (4.8m) Cornish shrimper became trapped against the Sandbanks Chain Ferry, off Studland in Dorset, at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday, the RNLI said.
An initial attempt to free the two vessels led to the mast of the sailing boat falling onto its crew.
The shaken but uninjured crew were helped onto the ferry after its captain trapped the sailing boat with the ramp.
The RNLI said the ramp was then lifted to release the sailing boat which "popped out like a cork and drifted off, freed with the tide".
The vessel was towed away and the chain ferry was able to resume its service between Sandbanks and Shell Bay.
