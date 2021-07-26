Sir Richard Sutton: Murder accused pleads not guilty
A man accused of murdering his mother's partner, who was one of the UK's richest men, has pleaded not guilty.
Sir Richard Sutton was stabbed to death at his home in Higher Langham, Gillingham, Dorset, on 7 April this year.
His partner Anne Schreiber was also stabbed in the same incident.
Thomas Schreiber, Ms Schreiber's son, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and one count of attempted murder at Winchester Crown Court.
Mr Schreiber, 34 and of Gillingham, also pleaded not guilty to one count of dangerous driving on the A303, A4 and M3.
During the hearing Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, said that psychiatric reports were being prepared on the defendant.
The defendant will next appear on 8 October for a case management hearing, and a provisional trial date has been set for 29 November.
Judge Angela Morris said Mr Schreiber will remain in custody.
The wealth of Sir Richard, 83, and his family was valued at £301m in the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.
He owned an extensive property and farming portfolio, including the freehold of the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane and the Athenaeum Hotel in Mayfair.
An initial post-mortem examination indicated Sir Richard's cause of death was stab wounds to his chest, police said. While Ms Schreiber was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
