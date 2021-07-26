Bournemouth beach gets communal electric barbecues
Barbecues will be installed along Bournemouth beach in an attempt to reduce disposable waste.
BCP Council has confirmed plans for six communal electric barbecues to be set up for a two-week trial.
They will be available on a first come, first serve basis and installed at Fisherman's Walk, Branksome Chine and east of Bournemouth Pier.
It comes after the authority proposed scrapping disposable barbecues entirely because of littering issues.
The fixed electric barbecues are made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel and will be turned on and off automatically on a pre-timed basis.
A council spokesperson said they would clean the barbecues regularly but people would also be expected to wipe them down themselves after use.
Councillor Mohan Iyengar said: "They're a free-to-use alternative to disposal barbecues.
"To the extent they're taken up, we'll reduce litter, injuries, water pollution and fire hazards on the beach - helping everyone enjoy a safer and more relaxing stay in our resort."
BCP Council confirmed disposable barbecues are still allowed on the beach between 18:00 and 22:30 BST, but urged people to get rid of them safely.
