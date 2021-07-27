Callum Osborne-Ward: Sea and land search for missing teen resumes
A search has resumed for a teenager who went missing from a group that got into difficulty off the Dorset coast.
Emergency services were called on Monday afternoon when concerns were raised for people in the water near the Rockley Park caravan park, in Poole.
Ten people were treated at the scene, but an air and sea search launched to find 18-year-old Callum Osborne-Ward.
Police said he remained missing and a search would continue along the shoreline and in the water.
He is described as being 5ft 5in, with short brown hair, and the word Dad tattooed on his chest.
The alarm was raised shortly before 16:00 BST on Monday. Three of the 10 people treated were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police and coastguard helicopters carried out an aerial search for Callum covering Lytchett Bay, Wareham, Holton Heath and the reed banks.
Two RNLI lifeboats from Poole were also involved, and a statement said conditions on Monday were "calm" with a slight breeze.
"The area was saturated with all types of vessels, jet skis, training boats that were able to get in to the shallow patches and through the bridge," it added.
Local fishing boats and the Royal Marines also took part in scouring the area.
Local resident Neil Thomas said: "You could hear and see the movement of helicopters, boats and emergency vehicles all the time.
"I know there was plenty of people out - lots of locals all trying to help. It's the sea - it can be a dangerous place."
The search was suspended shortly after 21:00 on Monday.
Dorset Police said a dive team from Devon and Cornwall Police was being brought in to join the resumed search, along with the coastguard and fire crews.
