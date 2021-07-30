Camp Bestival will be as normal as possible, says organiser Rob da Bank
- Published
Organisers of the Camp Bestival music festival have said it should be "as normal as possible".
Up to 30,000 fans are expected at the family event, which opened in Dorset on Thursday, after 2020's festival was cancelled due the pandemic.
The opening of the public arenas has been delayed because of high winds as Storm Evert hits the region.
Camp Bestival curator Rob da Bank said "robust" measures were in place to deal with both coronavirus and the weather.
Attendees at Lulworth Castle are required to show their Covid-19 status - proof of full vaccination, a negative Covid test or proof of natural immunity.
After UK's summer festival season was wiped out last year, da Bank said it was "great to be back".
"It feels almost normal. It's an amazing feeling being back on site seeing everyone doing what they do so well.
"The crew testing is very robust, we're getting people in safely and everyone's following the rules.
"Once you are in, there are better toilets, cashless payments and a lot more sanitation for people to feel safe around," he added.
Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada and Sophie Ellis-Bextor - as well as children's favourite Mr Tumble - are among the acts set to appear.
One of other the headliners, Friendly Fires, dropped out as a band member could not travel from Germany, but da Bank said out of about 300 acts there had only been four cancellations.
As the first festival-goers arrived, the Met Office issued an amber warning for severe gales across the region.
da Bank added: "We've been through everything and are ready for anything - our customers are very hardy - we'll get through it."
Camp Bestival has been held on the Lulworth Estate annually, apart from last year's cancellation, since 2008.
