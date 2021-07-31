In pictures: Camp Bestival in Dorset
- Published
Lulworth Castle in Dorset has once again sprung to life with the sights and sounds of Camp Bestival.
Last year's family-friendly event was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.
This year, organisers have had to amend schedules due to high winds on Friday and the cancellation of performances by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Friendly Fires.
Saturday's line-up includes 11-year-old Fatgirl Slim, Norman Cook's daughter, who made her DJ debut in 2020 at the festival's virtual Easter Sleepover.
Abba tribute band Bjorn Again filled the slot left on Friday by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who pulled out at the last minute after her children tested positive for Covid.
Other performers on the first day included S Club Party's Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett in the Big Top, while The Selecter and Musical Youth took to the main stage.
Festival founder Rob da Bank performed in the Big Top on Friday alongside Tayo under the name of Purple Rave.
Attendees at the event at Lulworth Castle are required to show their Covid-19 status - proof of full vaccination, a negative Covid test or proof of natural immunity.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.