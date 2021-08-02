Woman aged in 90s dies after Sturminster Marshall van and car crash
- Published
A woman aged in her 90s has died in hospital following a crash between a van and a car.
A blue Honda Civic estate and blue and green Ford Transit van travelling on the A31 near Sturminster Marshall crashed at about 15:00 BST on Thursday.
The woman, who had been travelling in the car, was taken to hospital but died the following day.
A second woman from the same car aged in her 50s and the van driver, aged in his 60s, suffered minor injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses and are particularly interested to hear from drivers with dashcam footage.
