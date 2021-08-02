Cliff collapse at Eype beach prompts warning
A section of cliff has collapsed, cutting off a stretch of beach on the Jurassic Coast.
The large rock fall, which happened on Saturday, blocked off the beach between Eype and Seatown in Dorset.
Dorset Council warned the fall had "not yet settled" and the ground inland was "relaxing with more cracks opening up".
The authority has urged people to obey the safety signs and not cross the cordons or climb on the debris on the beach.
A stretch of the South West Coast Path, which runs along the top of the cliff, has also been diverted inland.
Two large sections of cliff fell in the same spot in April.
The council said rangers were monitoring the cliff for any further movement.
A large crack has also appeared in cliffs above Seatown Beach, sparking a warning from coastguards.
