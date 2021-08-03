Fire engulfs catamaran moored at Poole yacht club
A catamaran has been destroyed after catching fire while moored at a yacht club.
Two lifeboats, coastguard teams, and fire crews were sent to Parkstone Yacht Club, Poole, shortly after 20:30 BST on Monday.
Poole lifeboat crews said a "quick-thinking bystander" had untied the 33ft (10m) vessel so it would drift away from other boats onto a breakwater.
No-one was onboard at the time, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
A 50m (164 ft) exclusion zone was set up as the vessel was burning.
Poole RNLI said: "A lot of people had gathered, on land and on water, to get a closer look and the billowing acrid black smoke, could be seen for miles."
The boat was left to burn itself out throughout the night monitored by fire crews.
