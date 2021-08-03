Blandford poaching: Helicopter and armed police chase suspects
A group of suspected poachers have been chased by a police helicopter and armed officers through the Dorset countryside.
Police were called to a rural area near Blandford on Friday night after reports of people in a 4x4 car targeting hares and damaging property.
The force said officers followed the vehicle before it was abandoned and the men inside fled the scene.
Four men were later arrested in connection with the incident.
Dorset Police said officers also seized two dogs, a vehicle and a suspected air rifle.
The four men arrested were:
- A 27-year-old, from Basildon, on suspicion of entering land as a trespasser at night with poaching equipment, possessing a firearm and suitable ammunition in a public place, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and driving a vehicle on common land
- A 24-year-old, from Romford, on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place
- A 21-year-old, from the Cambridge area, on suspicion of entering land as a trespasser at night with poaching equipment and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place
- A 19-year-old, from Essex, on suspicion of controlling/handling a dog in the course of/for the purpose of a hare coursing event, possession of a firearm and suitable ammunition in a public place and driving a motor vehicle dangerously
All have now been released while inquiries continue.
Officers have appealed for witnesses.
