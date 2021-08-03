A31 shut as lorry overturns shedding load at Stag Gate
A lorry has overturned, forcing the closure of a main route in Dorset.
The lorry, which has also shed its load, ended up on its side on the A31 at Stag Gate shortly before 09:30 BST.
The driver has been taken to hospital with a head injury. He is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition, police said.
The road has been closed both ways between the A350 Roundhouse Roundabout near Sturminster Marshall and the A35 Townsend Roundabout near Bere Regis.
Dorset Police said the route is likely to remain closed for "a protracted period of time".
Traffic is being diverted via the A35 with motorists warned to allow extra time for their journey.
