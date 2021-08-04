Work begins to fix A35 Dorchester bypass flooding
Work has begun to stop repeated flooding on a busy bypass.
The A35 at Dorchester often floods after heavy downpours and has even been closed, forcing traffic through the town centre.
Drainage works had been due to start in 2022/23 but were brought forward after a successful bid for government funding, town councillors were told.
Improvements to cycle and pedestrian routes, including new traffic lights, are also due to take place.
At a meeting of Dorchester Town Council, councillors heard that toucan lights would be installed at Stadium Roundabout to allow cyclists and pedestrians to safely negotiate the busy junction, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Highways England confirmed essential drainage work involving the upgrade of pipes and soakaways at Monkeys Jump roundabout began on Tuesday night.
Road closures will be in place Monday to Friday from 20:00 to 06:00 and traffic will be diverted via Dorchester.
A Highways England spokesman said closure start times would be delayed if traffic flows were high and the roadworks would be lifted on the forthcoming bank holiday weekend.
The work at Monkeys Jump is due to be complete by 3 September with similar drainage upgrades due to take place at Max Gate junction later this year.
Town councillors were also told gaps around Dorchester on the national cycle route which runs from Portishead to Portland would be completed and verge parking outside McDonalds would be stopped, LDRS said.
