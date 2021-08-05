Bournemouth beach rape: E-fit image released after girl attacked
- Published
Police have released an e-fit image of a man who is suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl in the sea.
The boy, who said he was 17, pulled the girl into deeper water and attacked her off Bournemouth beach on 18 July, Dorset Police previously said.
The suspect is thought to be from Birmingham and is possibly of Pakistani descent, detectives added.
Police have appealed for girls who exchanged Snapchat messages with young Asian men on the beach to come forward.
The attack happened at about 15:30 BST near the Oceanarium.
The suspect returned a ball to the victim and her friends before striking up a conversation, detectives said.
Det Insp Wayne Seymour said: "As part of our investigation we have obtained forensic evidence that means we will be able to eliminate anyone who was not involved.
"We have also received a number of reports of young Asian men approaching female beachgoers on the date of the incident.
"I would urge anyone who has exchanged Snapchat messages with someone who approached them on the beach that day to please make contact with us."
The suspect is described as thin and muscular and wore black or grey swimming shorts.
Police said seafront patrols would be stepped up during the summer months.
