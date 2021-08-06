Bournemouth fisherman tells of animal in sea stealing rod
- Published
A fisherman has told how "something big and dark" took his rod moments before beach-goers were evacuated from the sea over reports of a "large marine animal" in the water.
Darron Tapper said it happened off Boscombe Beach in Bournemouth on Wednesday, moments before the area was shut.
Visitors to the beach said there had a been a shark sighting.
However, a local naturalist said there was no evidence of a shark.
According to the Shark Trust there have also been no unprovoked shark bites in British waters since records began in 1847.
The RNLI said it evacuated the sea for 30 minutes due to reports of "significant movement" in the water, while BCP Council said the beach was temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.
Mr Tapper, who has been fishing off Bournemouth for 13 years, said he had been on his kayak when he encountered the creature.
"I heard the rod go bang and I heard my reel spin... whatever it was literally yanked it straight out the back of the kayak by the lure," the 54-year-old from Pokesdown added.
"I turned round and I did see something... darting off dark in the water."
He added: "I can't confirm what it was, I just know it was something big."
Dorset-based naturalist and wildlife photographer Steve Trewhella said there was "no evidence whatsoever" there had been a shark but added it was "not beyond the realms of possibility".
"There are 40 species of sharks in the UK and some are very big," he said.
"The second biggest is the basking shark. They are completely harmless, they eat plankton."
He added: "So it might have been a shark, it might have been a seal - bull seals are probably about 8ft long - or it might have been a log."
Mr Trewhella said the "sensationalism" connected to possible shark sightings and the association with great whites and the 1975 movie Jaws, was "damaging" to their conservation.
"It highlights just how ignorant people are to what we have in our seas," he said, adding: "They are really important apex predators. If you don't have them it upsets the whole balance."
