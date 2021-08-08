Lulworth Cove: Search under way for missing Jurassic Coast diver
- Published
An air and sea search is under way for a diver who is missing off Dorset's Jurassic Coast.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the diver was reported missing in Lulworth Cove at about 20:15 BST on Saturday.
A search involving coastguard Rescue teams, RNLI crews, police and the search and rescue helicopter from Newquay was launched.
It was suspended overnight due to low light before resuming earlier.
