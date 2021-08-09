Search continues for missing Lulworth Cove diver off Dorset
- Published
Efforts are continuing to find a diver off Dorset's Jurassic Coast.
Carvalho da Silveira, aged in his 60s from Bramdean in Hampshire, was reported missing in Lulworth Cove at about 20:15 BST on Saturday.
Described as 5ft 2in tall, bald and with a large white moustache, he was last seen in the water at about 16.15.
Dorset Police said its searches were ongoing and involved a range of organisations and specialist units.
A helicopter, coastguard rescue teams, police and RNLI lifeboats were initially involved in the search.
Ch Insp Gavin House, of Dorset Police, said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have any knowledge as to Carvalho's whereabouts to contact police immediately.
"We would also like to hear from anyone who was out on the water in the area who recalls seeing a diver matching the description given and may have information that could help us."
The force said his family had been informed and are being supported by officers.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.