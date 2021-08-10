Lulworth Cove diver search: School's hope for missing teacher
- Published
Staff at a school where a missing diver works have said he "is occupying all our thoughts".
Carvalho Ildelindo da Silveira, a Maths teacher at Brockwood Park School in Bramdean, Hampshire, went missing at Lulworth Cove, Dorset, on Saturday.
Police said searches along that area of the Jurassic Coast were ongoing.
Posting on its Facebook page, Friends of Brockwood Park said: "We are all hoping for the best outcome, but preparing ourselves for the worst".
We are very upset to have to inform you that on Saturday (7th August), long-serving Brockwood staff member, Carvalho...Posted by Friends of Brockwood Park on Monday, August 9, 2021
Mr da Silveira, who is aged in his 60s, was last seen in the water at about 16.15 BST on Saturday.
He is described as 5ft 2in tall, bald and has a large, white moustache.
He was reported missing at about 20:15 BST, sparking a search involving coastguard rescue teams, RNLI crews, police and the search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent.
In the social media post, the school said the long-serving staff member was "a much loved member of our Brockwood family and he is occupying all our thoughts at present".
Dorset Police said a multi-agency search operation had been under way since Saturday evening.
Ch Insp Gavin House said: "Sadly, these have so far not been successful but our searches remain ongoing and involve a range of agencies and specialist units."
The force said Mr da Silveira's family had been informed and were being supported by officers.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.