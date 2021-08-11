Tributes paid to diver lost off Jurassic Coast
A teacher believed to have drowned while diving off the Dorset coast was a "much loved member" of the school where he worked for 20 years, his colleagues have said.
Carvalho da Silveira, aged in his 60s, was reported missing on Saturday.
Dorset Police said divers and the force's marine unit located a body in Lulworth Bay on Tuesday.
Brockwood Park School in Hampshire said he had "touched the lives" of many staff and students.
A helicopter, coastguard rescue teams, police and RNLI lifeboats were initially involved in the search after Mr da Silveira was reported missing while diving off Lulworth.
A statement from the independent international school in Bramdean said: "Carvalho was a much loved member of the Brockwood family and touched the lives of a great many international students and colleagues over his 20-year tenure at the school. He will be missed dearly.
Originally from Brazil, Mr da Silveira had previously lived in Germany and worked in aircraft engineering before joining Brockwood School to teach mathematics.
The school's development director Bill Taylor described him as a "father in the school".
"He was a warm, steady generous individual. It's a sombre and sad time for all of us."
Safety and development manager at the British Sub Aqua Club said: "Every incident like this is obviously incredibly tragic, and all divers feel for the loss of any of their colleagues.
"Throughout the history of the sport of diving, we've learnt from these tragic incidents."
Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner had been made aware.
