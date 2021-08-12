Lulworth cliff rescue: Two teen climbers winched to safety
- Published
Two teenage boys have been rescued after getting stuck while climbing a cliff on the Dorset coast.
Emergency services were alerted to the situation above Man O' War beach, near Lulworth, on Wednesday afternoon.
Both boys were winched to safety during a rescue operation conducted by members of the coastguard and firefighters.
Dorset fire service warned others not to risk their lives on the cliffs and said such incidents "tie up resources from multiple emergency services".
It comes two months after a woman died while climbing down from cliffs in the same area.
Tahira Jabeen, from Birmingham, was seen attempting to descend the cliff on an area without a path, while beachgoers shouted for her to "get back".
The Man O' War beach is on the Jurassic Coast Unesco World Heritage site, which is part of the privately-owned Lulworth Estate.
Car parks and routes to the coast on the estate have warning signs to stay away from the cliffs and to avoid sitting directly beneath them.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.