Bournemouth Air Festival crash: Anniversary tribute for Red Arrows pilot
- Published
A Red Arrows pilot killed in an air crash has been honoured with a memorial plaque.
Flt Lt Jon Egging died in August 2011, aged 33, when his Hawk T1 aircraft crashed at Bournemouth Air Festival.
On the 10-year anniversary of his death, a plaque has been presented with a poem, called My Future Dreams, engraved on it.
The poem has been written by students across the UK in a collaboration with the Jon Egging Trust (JET).
The trust was founded by Flt Lt Egging's wife, Dr Emma Egging OBE, to inspire young people using confidence and teamwork-building resources.
The poem was conceived as a way for children to express the impact of the charity's programmes.
It ends with the words: "I'm now above the clouds, and the light is shining on me. Flying high to a bright future, feeling free to climb to my destination."
Dr Egging, from Colsterworth, Lincolnshire, said the poem was a fitting tribute, adding: "In June 2011, Jon wrote in his diary: 'With support where and when necessary, we are all equally capable of being the best versions of ourselves.'
"The last 10 years have been an incredible journey turning this vision into a reality. I am so proud of what we have created in the Jon Egging Trust, empowering young people who are struggling to engage at school to believe in themselves."
Dr Egging is taking on 10 fitness challenges to mark the 10-year anniversary of her husband's death.
David Montenegro, former Red 1, and now Officer Commanding of the Lincolnshire-based Red Arrows said the team's thoughts were with Jon's family.
He added: "What better way to honour Jon, than to look at what has been achieved in his name."
The plaque will be a permanent addition to the Jon Egging Memorial at East Cliff in Bournemouth.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.