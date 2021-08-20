Bournemouth boy, 13, dies of suspected drug overdose
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has died following what police believe was a suspected drugs overdose.
Mehmet Altun, from Bournemouth, died after emergency services were called to Columbia Road on Thursday at about 17:00 BST and he was taken to hospital.
A 14-year-old boy from Bournemouth has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, Dorset Police said.
Investigating officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Insp Neil Third said: "This is a very tragic incident with such a young life being lost and my thoughts go out to Mehmet's family and friends.
"A post-mortem examination has not yet taken place, but we currently suspect that he died of a drugs overdose."
'Please think again'
Officers believe Mehmet went out with his bike between approximately 12:10 and 13:45 BST.
Det Insp Third added the bike was an orange and red mountain bike with two different types of wheels, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
"I would like to stress that it has not been confirmed yet why Mehmet died," he said, but appealed to people considering taking drugs to "please think again".
"You can never be sure what you are taking when you use illegal substances and the side-effects are unpredictable and potentially may have tragic consequences," he said.