Mass rescue of 17 caught in rip current off Bournemouth
- Published
A group of 17 people had to be rescued after being swept out to sea in a rip current off the Dorset coast.
The RNLI said the flash rip current appeared off Bournemouth Pier Beach shortly before 13:00 BST on Monday.
Lifeguards carried out a mass rescue after the group, who were between the red and yellow flags off the beach, were seen being dragged out to sea.
The charity said the group were all brought to safety via rescue boards and a rescue water craft.
Rips are strong currents running out to sea, which can quickly drag people out to deeper water.
'Very unusual'
RNLI lifeguard supervisor, Ethan Fox, said: "It's very unusual for a flash-rip current to develop in this area, but when they do form they develop quickly.
"Thankfully the group were well prepared and had followed the charity's advice by swimming between the red and yellow flags closely monitored by the lifeguards throughout the day.
"If this would have happened outside the flags, the lifeguards would not have been able to respond so quickly and assist the large group safely back to shore."
The charity urged beachgoers to remember its current beach safety advice.
