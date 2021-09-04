Two injured after plane crashes into sea in Bournemouth
Two people have been injured after a plane crashed into the water at the Bournemouth Air Festival.
It is understood to have involved a small wing-walker aircraft and took place away from the main display area off Bournemouth beach.
Dorset Police said the pair had been rescued from Poole harbour at about 15:30 BST and were reported to have suffered only minor injuries.
Organisers have suspended flights, but plan to restart them on Sunday.
Police said an investigation was under way and members of the public had been asked to stay away from the area.
The RNLI said the two occupants were rescued from a biplane, and two lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter attended the scene.
Eye witness Alex Cason, 30, told the BBC he was fishing when he saw the plane come down in front of him.
"Just above the rocks I see this plane very low and I just sort of stood there in shock really - it was descending," he said.
"I couldn't stop looking at the pilot's face - he looked in real shock... a few seconds later 10 metres in front of me the plane crashes.
"The plane's nose hit the water, it flipped over, and then the pilot and passenger were under water for 10 seconds and luckily there was a rib [boat] nearby and they came over.
"It was very terrifying to watch, the lady [passenger] was screaming... I didn't know what to do, I just stood there in shock."
BBC Radio Solent's Ian Ramsdale, who was at the festival, said spectators on the beach had been informed flying had been suspended.
"It was while the wing-walking display was on. During the display the plane kind of disappeared out of sight," he said.
The crowd was then told that a pilot had reported a fault and had flown off to try and rectify it.
"They just didn't return," he said.
Air show organisers have been approached for a comment.
