Woman raped near main road in Poole by cyclist
- Published
A woman has been raped after being approached by a stranger on a bicycle as she walked along a road.
It happened near Poole Road in Branksome between 04:45 and 06:00 BST on Sunday, Dorset Police said.
The force added the man had travelled with the victim from The Triangle area of Bournemouth, and along Poole Road through Westbourne to Branksome.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and urged taxi drivers and motorists to check dashcam footage.
The man was said to have been wearing a dark hooded jacket with white symbols on it, light blue jeans and black shoes.
The woman, aged in her 30s, is being supported by specialist officers, police said.
No arrests have been made.
