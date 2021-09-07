Bournemouth Air Festival crash pilot and wing-walker 'returning to work'
A pilot whose plane crashed into the sea during Bournemouth Air Festival has said he and his wing-walking colleague are "OK" and "returning to work".
The crash took place off Bournemouth beach on Saturday.
David Barrell thanked members of the public and emergency services who helped him and his teammate Kirsten Pobjoy.
Display team AeroSuperBatics said it was conducting its own "thorough investigation" into the cause.
Dorset Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch are also investigating the crash which saw the biplane flip as it hit Poole Harbour.
Mr Barrell and Ms Pobjoy were treated for minor injuries at Poole Hospital and released shortly afterwards.
AeroSuperBatics said the plane "suffered technical difficulties".
It added: "The aircraft was unable to maintain altitude and despite very difficult circumstances, a successful ditching was carried out into Poole Harbour."
It said it was liaising with the Civil Aviation Authority and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.
In a statement, Mr Barrell said: "I would like to extend my own personal thanks to the family that came to our aid, the RNLI and staff on the water in Poole Harbour, the ambulance service, police, fire service and coastguard.
"I would also like to thank the organisers of Bournemouth Air Festival, the flying control committee, air traffic control and all that helped my colleagues on the ground when they landed back at the airport without myself and Kirsten."
Alan Badenhorst helped rescue the pair from the harbour by pulling them onto his boat.
"It was an incredible piece of flying to be able to land in the water between the rocks, our boats, the chain ferry - just amazing," he said.
"Had he landed anywhere else it would have been catastrophic... who knows what travesty could have unfolded."
Reflecting on the crash, festival director Jon Weaver said it was a reminder of the "huge amount of effort" put into air safety and "fortunately it wasn't a serious incident".
