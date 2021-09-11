BBC News

Wareham Forest: Campfire likely to have caused blaze

Published
image source, DWFRS
image captionMonday's fire took hold at Decoy Heath in Wareham Forest

A campfire is thought to have been the cause of another fire in a forest that was devastated by a blaze last year.

Forestry England said two acres (7,000m sq) of heathland in Wareham Forest were destroyed on Monday.

It said this week's fire "highlights the terrible impact of careless behaviour" in forests.

The fire in May 2020 burned for about two weeks, left about 550 acres (220 hectares) damaged and is also thought to have been caused by a campfire.

Forestry England said Monday's fire affected an area of Decoy Heath and "destroyed precious heathland" as well as damaging mature trees.

A third of the 3,700-acre forest is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is home to rare birds, plants and invertebrates.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out shortly after 15:00 BST.

Firefighters remained on site overnight to dampen down any hotspots.

image source, Forestry England
image captionA fire in May 2020 destroyed 220 hectares – the size of more than 230 football pitches – of forest and heathland

