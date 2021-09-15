Trevor Chadwick statue: Concert held as foundry work begins
A concert will celebrate the casting of a statue to honour a man dubbed the Purbeck Schindler.
Trevor Chadwick helped Sir Nicholas Winton rescue 669 children who were destined for concentration camps from Czechoslovakia, ahead of World War Two.
The bronze statue of Mr Chadwick is due to be installed in his home town of Swanage early next year.
The five-hour concert will take place in the town's refurbished bandstand on Saturday at 15:00 BST.
John Corben, chair of the Trevor Chadwick Memorial Trust, said instructions had been given to Talos Art Foundry in Quarley, Hampshire, to cast the full-size bronze.
Sculptor Moira Purver unveiled the model of the statue in April.
She said it was a "celebration" of Mr Chadwick's trips to Prague "month after month" to bring back hundreds of children.
The finished version will be installed next to the bandstand and the neighbouring play park will also be renamed in memory of Mr Chadwick.
The Trevor Chadwick Memorial Trust has been raising the £80,000 needed for the memorial.
Mr Chadwick, who died in 1979 aged 72, worked with Sir Nicholas, Doreen Warriner, Nicholas Stopford, Beatrice Wellington, Josephine Pike and Bill Barazetti to find British families willing to put up £50 to look after children in their homes.
Their efforts were not publicly known for almost 50 years and have been likened to that of Oskar Schindler.
Though Sir Nicholas was knighted in March 2003, he said Mr Chadwick, who stayed in Prague to organise the evacuations, had been the real hero.
Mr Chadwick was born in Swanage but spent most of his life in Oslo, Norway, with his German wife Sigrid.
