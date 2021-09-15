Covid: Bournemouth BIC vaccine hub to close
- Published
A Covid-19 vaccination centre set up in a concert and events venue is set to shut after giving more than 124,000 jabs.
The mass vaccination hub at Bournemouth International Centre (BIC), run by Dorset HealthCare, opened in January.
The centre closes on Wednesday evening but people can still book a vaccine or go to one of the walk-in vaccination clinics set up across Dorset.
A new vaccination site is being created at Kings Park Hospital in Boscombe.
'Sad to leave'
The centre, in the currently unused Meyrick Ward, is due to open later this month.
Anna Chainey, Dorset HealthCare service manager, said: "We'll be sad to leave the BIC as it's been a great venue for us but we look forward to the next phase of the programme."
The BIC's Purbeck Hall will return to its former use, hosting conferences, exhibitions and gala dinners.
Latest figures show infection rates in Dorset stand at 266 per 100,000 people, which is down from 316 the previous week.
In Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole the figure is 260 per 100,000, down from 293 the week before.
For comparison, the figure for England is 307, which is down from 326 a week ago.
