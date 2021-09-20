TV appeal over Bournemouth New Year nightclub sex attack
A photo of a man police want to trace in connection with a sexual assault outside a nightclub nearly two years ago has been shown in a TV appeal.
It is part of an ongoing investigation into an attack on a woman in her 20s outside Cameo in Bournemouth in the early hours of 1 January 2020.
Dorset Police said it wants to speak to a man whose image was captured on the body-worn cameras of security officers.
Anyone who knows the man's identity is urged to contact the force.
Detectives from Bournemouth CID took part in the appeal on BBC One's Crimewatch Live on Monday morning.
Det Con Jethro Marles said: "We owe it to the victim in this case to explore every line of enquiry available to us."
