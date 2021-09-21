BBC News

Arrest over Bournemouth nightclub sex attack after TV appeal

Published
image source, Google
image captionDetectives wanted to trace a man captured on the body-worn cameras of security staff

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following a TV appeal.

A woman in her 20s was attacked outside Cameo nightclub in Bournemouth in the early hours of 1 January 2020.

In the BBC Crimewatch Live appeal on Monday, detectives said they wanted to speak to a man captured on the body-worn cameras of security staff.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: "Following the appeal, a 24-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.