Bournemouth beach rape: Boy arrested over attack on girl
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of raping a girl who was attacked in the sea off Bournemouth beach.
The girl, aged 15, was with friends in the sea near the Oceanarium and began talking to the boy at about 16:00 BST on 18 July.
He dragged her out further and attacked her, Dorset Police said.
The boy, who is from the Warwickshire area, is currently in police custody.
