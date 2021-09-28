Fuel supply: Panic buying puts Dorset's health services at risk, bosses say
Health and council bosses in Dorset say people panic buying fuel could lead to its staff being unable to deliver care to "sick, vulnerable and dying people".
NHS Dorset CCG said increasing numbers of its health, social and hospital staff were struggling to refuel.
The surge in people buying fuel means many petrol stations have not been able to keep up with demand.
BCP Council said there is a "very serious risk" critical staff would not be able to get to work.
The government said military tanker drivers were to be put on standby, as part of efforts to help ease the problems.
Many non-league football matches have also been hit by the fuel supply problems.
More than 35 games have been postponed by the Southern League, including Dorchester Town's match against Truro City at Bolitho Park, Plymouth on Tuesday.
Bournemouth-based taxi firm, PRC Streamline, which delivers blood for the NHS and takes children with special educational needs to school, said its drivers were starting work much earlier and finishing later to get fuel "to ensure they can stay on the road".
Director Nicky Smith said: "The worry is not being able to get fuel to carry on working. It's very difficult. If everyone filled up normally there would be enough fuel to go around.
"We're just hoping there will be some sort of priority put in place for emergency and essential workers."
Pam O'Shea, NHS Dorset CCG's deputy director of nursing, said: "We would ask people to be mindful of how their actions by panic buying fuel affects our frontline health and social care staff who we depend on [being] able to travel to deliver care to the sick, vulnerable and dying people within our communities."
People are being urged to buy fuel normally so staff can get to those who need them.
BCP Council leader Drew Mellor said: "There is a very serious risk now to ensuring vulnerable people are able to get the vital care they need.
"Critical social care workers protecting adults and children need fuel to get around and I would strongly urge the public to think twice before joining a petrol station queue."
He added there were no fuel shortages in the BCP or wider Dorset area.
Councillor Laura Miller, portfolio holder for adult social care and health at Dorset Council, said: "Please just take what you need. Remember that someone's elderly relative is sitting on their own waiting for their carer to come."
