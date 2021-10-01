Weymouth station revamp agreed despite criticism
A £1m revamp of Weymouth rail station has been approved despite it being labelled as "half-baked" and falling short of the town's needs.
The changes include a reconfiguration of the forecourt and car park, and a new area of trees and wildflowers
In a Dorset Council planning committee meeting on Thursday, councillors claimed the layout failed to meet the need for an integrated transport hub.
They also expressed concern about the amount of cycle and motorcycle parking.
But despite the objections, the plan was approved.
Pushchairs and wheelchairs
Wyke councillor Kate Wheller said the revamp would do little to encourage people to use public transport.
"It's a half-baked scheme, but better than no scheme," she said.
Chickerell councillor Jean Dunseith said she welcomed the improvements: "At the moment it looks as if no one really cares about the area and that reflects on Weymouth."
Dorset Coast Forum said the new pedestrian area within the station forecourt would be safer and help people with limited mobility or those with pushchairs and wheelchairs.
The work is being funded by a £450,000 grant from the South Western Railway Customer and Communities Improvement Fund.
The remainder is being provided by Dorset Council, Public Health Dorset, Weymouth BID and Weymouth Town Council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
