Dorset Police: PC sacked after relationship with vulnerable woman
- Published
A police officer has been sacked after he had a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman.
PC Sean Ford started seeing the woman, who he had known for several years, after he took a statement from her in connection with a police investigation.
A Dorset Police misconduct hearing at the force's Winfrith headquarters found him guilty of gross misconduct and dismissed him.
He will be placed on the College of Policing's Barred List.
The hearing heard he accepted he was guilty of misconduct and had breached the standards of professional behaviour of authority, respect and courtesy but he denied gross misconduct.
Dep Ch Con Sam de Reya said: "Our officers are duty-bound to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity at all times and it is very disappointing that an officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct.
"The public expect and deserve to have trust and confidence in their police force, so I hope the outcome of this case sends out a clear message to our officers, staff and to the public that we take misconduct very seriously and we will fully and robustly investigate anyone who is suspected of not conducting themselves in accordance with the standards expected," she said.
"If you have any concerns in respect of any member of the organisation who is alleged to have failed to maintain the highest of standards and behaviour, we would encourage you to please report your concerns to Dorset Police so they can be thoroughly investigated."
