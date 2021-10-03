Weymouth collision leaves three men seriously injured
Three 19-year-old men have been seriously injured in a collision in Weymouth.
Dorset Police are asking for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Preston Road at 15:57 BST on Saturday, to come forward.
The driver and two passengers, all 19, were in a grey BMW which left the road and collided with a wall.
Emergency services attended the scene and all three men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Road closures were put in place as emergency services responded and investigation work was carried out.
Sgt Dave Cotterill, from Dorset Police, said: "I would urge anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of the vehicle involved prior to the incident, or who may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage, to please contact us."
