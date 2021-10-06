Wessex Water apologises for 'nightmare' traffic on Portland
A water company has apologised after engineering work resulted in "nightmare" delays for motorists.
Wessex Water received hundreds of complaints after drivers were stuck in queues between Portland and Weymouth in Dorset on Tuesday morning.
The delays were caused by a problem with the sequencing of temporary traffic lights set up by a contractor, the company said.
Dorset Council said it was investigating what had happened.
Wessex Water was replacing pipes on the A354 - the only road connecting Portland to the mainland - when the large queues began to develop.
Motorists told the BBC the delays were a "nightmare" and a journey of 3.6 miles took more than 90 minutes.
'Essential work'
David Clegg, a manager in Dorset Council's highways department, said the levels of traffic were "unacceptable".
"We appreciate the frustration and anger experienced by drivers in this area, especially given that these planned works came immediately after emergency works at Ferry Bridge last week," he said.
"We are working with both Wessex Water and their appointed traffic management contractor to put measures in place to reduce the chances of this happening in the future."
A Wessex Water spokesman said: "We're very sorry for the delays caused by this essential work on what is always a busy road to and from Portland."
The work on the road has now been completed and traffic has returned to normal.
