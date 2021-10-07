Joe Wicks joined by hundreds for Bournemouth seafront run
- Published
Hundreds of people turned up to join TV fitness coach Joe Wicks on an early-morning 5km (3.1-mile) run by a beach.
Wicks, who rose to fame with his online workouts during the first Covid-19 lockdown, invited runners to join him at 07:00 BST on Bournemouth seafront.
As many as 500 people were estimated to have taken part in the 35-minute jog from Bournemouth Pier to Boscombe Pier and back again.
He said the turnout was far bigger than had been expected.
Was not expecting that 😳 Big run this morning in Bournemouth 😀 #Heroes pic.twitter.com/lWKY21Oe5W— Joe Wicks (@thebodycoach) October 7, 2021
He said: "I started in Glasgow, there was 30 people there. I did it in Manchester - there was about 100.
"There's kids in their pyjamas, there's people in their buggies. I love bringing people together. When you're in a living room in front of a camera, it's not as much fun, is it?
"I've never seen so many faces. This is the biggest meet-up I've done, post-lockdown."
