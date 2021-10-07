BBC News

Joe Wicks joined by hundreds for Bournemouth seafront run

Image caption, Hundreds of people turned up before dawn to see Joe Wicks

Hundreds of people turned up to join TV fitness coach Joe Wicks on an early-morning 5km (3.1-mile) run by a beach.

Wicks, who rose to fame with his online workouts during the first Covid-19 lockdown, invited runners to join him at 07:00 BST on Bournemouth seafront.

As many as 500 people were estimated to have taken part in the 35-minute jog from Bournemouth Pier to Boscombe Pier and back again.

He said the turnout was far bigger than had been expected.

He said: "I started in Glasgow, there was 30 people there. I did it in Manchester - there was about 100.

"There's kids in their pyjamas, there's people in their buggies. I love bringing people together. When you're in a living room in front of a camera, it's not as much fun, is it?

"I've never seen so many faces. This is the biggest meet-up I've done, post-lockdown."

