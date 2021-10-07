Man in 90s dies after Ferndown lorry crash
A man aged in his 90s has died in hospital after being hit by an articulated lorry.
Dorset Police said the crash, involving a white lorry, happened in Ringwood Road near to The White Heather pub in Ferndown at about 17:30 BST on Tuesday.
Officers said the man, who was taken to Southampton General Hospital, died in the early hours of Thursday.
The force previously said the lorry driver, who was uninjured, remained at the scene and no arrests were made.
Witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage are urged to contact the force.
