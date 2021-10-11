Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash near Beaminster
A motorcyclist has died in a single-vehicle crash.
The man, in his 50s and from Exeter in Devon, was killed when his white motorcycle crashed on the A3066 near South Dibberford Cottage, Beaminster, Dorset, shortly after 13:05 BST on Sunday.
His next of kin has been informed.
Dorset Police has appealed for witnesses who saw the motorcycle before the crash, and anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.
