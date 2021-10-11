Sir Richard Sutton: Thomas Schreiber admits killing millionaire
- Published
A man has admitted killing one of the UK's richest men, Sir Richard Sutton.
Thomas Schreiber denied murdering Sir Richard, 83, who was stabbed to death at his home near Gillingham, Dorset, in April, but admitted his manslaughter.
He also entered a not guilty plea at Winchester Crown Court to the attempted murder of his mother Anne Schreiber, who was Sir Richard's partner.
A murder trial is due to begin on 29 November.
Schreiber, of Gillingham, Dorset, also pleaded guilty to driving a Range Rover dangerously on the A303, A4 and M3.
The judge, Mr Justice Garnham, remanded him in custody.
Police were called to an address in Higher Langham, near Gillingham, Dorset, at 19:30 BST on 7 April. They found Sir Richard, who owned a string of top hotels in London, and Ms Schreiber with serious injuries.
Sir Richard was pronounced dead at the scene almost two hours later.
An initial post-mortem examination indicated that the cause of death was stab wounds to his chest, police said previously.
Ms Schreiber was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
Sir Richard was listed at number 435 in the Sunday Times Rich List last year, with an estimated family fortune of £301 million - a rise of £83 million on the previous year.
The guide said Sir Richard's company owned London hotels the Sheraton Grand Park Lane and the Athenaeum, plus three smaller venues.
He had an extensive property and farming portfolio, including the 6,500-acre Benham Estate in west Berkshire and the Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.