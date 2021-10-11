Dorset Senior Trophy tie abandoned after player racially abused
- Published
A football match was abandoned after a player was racially abused by a fan.
Saturday's match between Bridport Reserves and Gillingham Town Reserves was in extra time at Bridport's St Mary's ground when a home fan racially abused a Gillingham player.
The fan, thought to be a man in his 60s, has been banned for life from the ground by Bridport FC. It said it "will not tolerate behaviour of this kind".
Dorset Police has launched an investigation, supported by both clubs.
In a statement, Bridport FC chairman Adrian Scadding confirmed the incident and that the Dorset Senior Trophy tie had been abandoned.
He said: "On behalf of the club I would like to offer my sincere apologies to the player, everyone connected with Gillingham Town FC, the match officials and anyone who attended the game for any hurt or distress caused by one person's actions."
Inspector Matt Chutter, of Dorset Police, said officers have spoken to the victim following his complaint and urged anyone who saw the abuse to come forward.
