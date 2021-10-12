Blandford GP group suspends services over lapsed insurance
- Published
A group of GP surgeries has cancelled non-urgent services because its public liability insurance has lapsed.
The Blandford Group Practice, which runs four medical centres in Dorset, said routine appointments and vaccination clinics had been suspended.
It did not say why the insurance was no longer in place.
Patient Sarah Self, from Child Okeford, said people in her community were "very worried" about delayed flu and Covid-19 jabs, and other treatment delays.
She said: "People could end up dying with missed diagnoses of cancer.
"How long is it going to take to fix? The backlog in the community will be terrible."
'Difficult decision'
Another patient, who asked not to be named, said he found his surgery's doors shut when he turned up to collect a prescription.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Blandford Group Practice said the temporary postponement of appointments was a "difficult decision".
It added the problem was "an insurance issue and not a clinical care issue" but did not explain further.
The practice declined to give more detail when approached by the BBC.
NHS Dorset CCG, which commissions health services in the county, said: "We are aware of the situation at the Blandford Group Practice and are continuing to work alongside local partners to support them."
